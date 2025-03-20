Emcor Group (EME) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME) standing at $399.52, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The construction and maintenance company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.57, indicating a 9.59% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating a 10.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.37 per share and a revenue of $16.43 billion, representing changes of +8.6% and +12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.08% upward. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Emcor Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.25 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

