Emcor Group (EME) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Emcor Group (EME) reached $471.89, with a +1.28% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a loss of 1.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 3.59%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.68, reflecting a 8.19% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.1 billion, reflecting a 11.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $23.59 per share and revenue of $16.42 billion, indicating changes of +9.62% and +12.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Emcor Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.75. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.75.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

