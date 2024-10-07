Emcor Group (EME) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed at $440.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 23.27% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $4.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, up 14.86% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.74.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

