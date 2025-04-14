Emcor Group (EME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $385.79, demonstrating a +0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 1.23% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.57, up 9.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.37 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.6% and +12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.35 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

