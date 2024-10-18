Emcor Group (EME) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME) standing at $453.74, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The construction and maintenance company's stock has climbed by 5.51% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.99, reflecting a 38.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, up 14.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

