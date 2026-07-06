Emcor Group (EME) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $787.29, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 5.23% lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.23, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.73 billion, reflecting a 9.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $29.37 per share and a revenue of $19.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.53% and +11.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.38. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.38.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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