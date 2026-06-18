Emcor Group (EME) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $836.59, demonstrating a +1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 3.01% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.24, up 7.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.7 billion, indicating a 9.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

EME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.22 per share and revenue of $18.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.95% and +10.86%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% higher. As of now, Emcor Group holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emcor Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.32 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.71 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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