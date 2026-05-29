Emcor Group (EME) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Emcor Group (EME). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Emcor Group due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

EMCOR Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y

EMCOR reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year on strong demand across its core markets.



The quarter’s results reflect continued momentum across key end markets and customers’ confidence in the company’s ability to execute complex and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in sectors like Network and Communications, Institutional, Healthcare, and Water and Wastewater supported growth and drove higher remaining performance obligations (RPOs). Strong operational execution, disciplined project management and favorable project mix further supported profitability and margin expansion during the quarter.

Inside EME’s Q1 Discussion

The company reported earnings per share of $6.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.85 by 16.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $5.41.



Revenues of $4.63 billion also topped the consensus mark of $4.22 billion by 9.7% and increased 19.7% year over year from $3.87 billion. Organic revenues grew 16.8%, reflecting strong underlying demand.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (as a percentage of revenues) declined year over year by 50 basis points (bps) to 9.9%, indicating improved cost discipline. Operating margin in the quarter was 8.7%, up 50 bps year over year from 8.2%, driven by operating leverage and efficient execution.

EMCOR’s Segmental Details

EMCOR operates across multiple U.S.-focused segments, including electrical and mechanical construction services, building services and industrial services.



U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services: Revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.09 billion in the prior-year quarter. Operating income rose to $174.5 million, though the margin contracted 40 bps year over year to 12.1%.



U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services: Revenues grew to $2.03 billion from $1.57 billion in the prior-year quarter. Operating income increased to $221.6 million, but the margin declined 100 bps year over year to 10.9%.



U.S. Building Services: Revenues increased modestly to $772.6 million from $742.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income rose to $40.4 million, with the margin expanding 30 bps to 5.2%.



U.S. Industrial Services: Revenues grew to $381.8 million from $359 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income improved to $12.8 million, with the margin expanding 140 bps to 3.3%.

Liquidity & Cash Flow of EMCOR

As of March 31, 2026, EMCOR had cash and cash equivalents of $916.4 million compared with $1.11 billion at 2025-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $0.6 million for the quarter, reflecting changes in working capital. As of March 31, 2026, RPOs increased to $15.62 billion from $13.25 billion at the end of 2025 and $11.75 billion a year ago, reflecting strong demand.

EMCOR Raises 2026 Guidance on Strong Visibility

Backed by robust demand and improved visibility, EMCOR raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, up from the previous range of $17.75 billion to $18.50 billion. Diluted earnings per share are projected in the range of $28.25 to $29.75, compared with prior expectations of $27.25 to $29.25. Operating margin guidance remains unchanged at 9% to 9.4%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Emcor Group has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Interestingly, Emcor Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.