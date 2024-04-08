Emcor Group (EME) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Emcor Group (EME) closed at $361.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 12.31% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.92, reflecting a 25.86% increase from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.03, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

