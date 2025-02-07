Emcor Group (EME) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME) standing at $461.75, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.54, indicating a 23.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.87 billion, indicating a 12.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.44, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.