Emcor Group (EME) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Emcor Group (EME) closed the latest trading day at $453.75, indicating a +1.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The construction and maintenance company's stock has climbed by 9.43% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $4.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, up 14.86% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means Emcor Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.