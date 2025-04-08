Emcor Group (EME) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Emcor Group (EME) closed the latest trading day at $354.39, indicating a +1.12% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 2.96% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 11.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.57, reflecting a 9.59% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating a 10.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.37 per share and a revenue of $16.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.6% and +12.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Emcor Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emcor Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 15 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.1 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

