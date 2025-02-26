EMCOR GROUP Earnings Results: $EME Reports Quarterly Earnings

EMCOR GROUP ($EME) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $6.32 per share, beating estimates of $5.82 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $3,770,020,000, missing estimates of $3,844,866,485 by $-74,846,485.
EMCOR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of EMCOR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,423,485 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $646,119,841
- INVESCO LTD. added 288,765 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,070,433
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 218,310 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,090,909
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 202,787 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,045,019
- SUSQUEHANNA PORTFOLIO STRATEGIES, LLC removed 189,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,628,488
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 155,378 shares (+593.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,526,074
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 154,400 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,082,160
EMCOR GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $103,500,165 of award payments to $EME over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR COMPLETE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE (CFM) AT NATIONAL ARCHIVES I, WASHINGTON, DC AND ARC...: $17,749,570
- REQUISITION 21MA000387 WAS CREATED TO ISSUE A DELIVERY/TASK ORDER OFF OF THE MAIN IDIQ 89303020DMA000012 FO...: $10,419,084
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CALL ORDER UNDER BPA 693JK422A500003 IS THAT THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE THE US DEPART...: $8,189,132
- DESIGN BUILD SERVICES FOR THE EMERGENCY COOLING TOWERS REPLACEMENT AND STRUCTURAL REPAIRS AT THE FEDERAL BU...: $7,185,400
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUISITION IS TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR THE CFM CONTRACT FORTHE 9-MONTH PERIOD FOR FIXED ...: $7,172,351
EMCOR GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
