EMCOR Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EME

In trading on Friday, shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $425.59, changing hands as high as $427.06 per share. EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EME's low point in its 52 week range is $319.49 per share, with $545.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $423.68.

