EMCOR Group Boosts FY24 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, based on year-to-date 2024 performance, current operating conditions, and near-term visibility.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $20.50 to $21.00 per share on revenues of at least $14.5 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $19.00 to $20.00 per share on revenues between $14.5 billion and $15.0 billion.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.53 per share on revenues of $14.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

