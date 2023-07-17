EMCOR Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/23, EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 7/31/23. As a percentage of EME's recent stock price of $188.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EME's low point in its 52 week range is $101.11 per share, with $188.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.80.

In Monday trading, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

