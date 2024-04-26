EMCOR (EME) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y, View Raised

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive results for the first quarter of 2024. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, backed by its focus on operational excellence.



Revenues also grew from the previous year due to a continued strong mix and pipeline of projects in large and growing market sectors with long-term secular trends, including high-tech and traditional manufacturing and network & communications.



Following the results, shares of EMCOR rose 3.1%, during the trading session on Apr 25.



Despite facing challenges in the operating environment, the company demonstrated resilience and adaptability. A significant year-over-year increase in EME’s remaining performance obligations and a healthy project pipeline provided it with strong visibility into the rest of the year and helped it increase guidance for 2024.



EMCOR's growth strategy positions it for long-term success, with organic and inorganic initiatives driving record performance. The company believes it is well-positioned in the right market sectors and geographies to secure complex projects and deliver value to customers.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17, handily surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 by 42.8%. The metric also increased 79.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.32 per share.

Revenues of $3.43 billion increased 18.7% year over year from $2.89 billion. Strength across the segments helped the company achieve 18.5% higher organic revenues.

Segment Details

EMCOR currently operates in four reportable segments, which are U.S. Construction Services (Electrical and Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services), U.S. Building Services, U.S. Industrial Services and U.K. Building Services.



U.S. Construction Services: This segment's revenues were up 27.2% year over year to $2.19 billion. The company witnessed strong demand across many of the markets served. In fact, it had an outstanding performance in some of the most demanding projects for the most sophisticated customers.



The segment’s operating income rose 91.2%, and the margin expanded 370 basis points (bps) year over year to 11.1%.



Within the U.S. Construction umbrella, the U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment’s revenues increased 18.6% year over year to $764.7 million. Operating income went up 126.1%, and margin expanded 570 bps year over year to 12%. The U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment’s revenues rose 32.4% year over year to $1.43 billion. The company’s operating income rose 74.8%, and its margin expanded 260 bps year over year to 10.6%.



U.S. Building Services: Revenues in the segment were up 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $781.2 million. The upside was backed by a strong mechanical services business and solid demand for its energy efficiency, building controls and retrofit projects. Operating income decreased 11.1% year over year, and the margin contracted 90 bps to 4.3%.



U.S. Industrial Services: This segment’s revenues increased 7% year over year to $354 million. EMCOR continues to see improved demand for its services and has completed some of the largest turnarounds in the past five years. Operating income increased 19.6%, and the margin expanded 60 bps to 5.1%.



U.K. Building Services: This segment’s revenues declined 5.6% from the year-ago quarter to $104.7 million. The segment’s operating income fell 0.9%, but the margin rose 30 bps to 5.1% year over year.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin expanded 210 bps year over year to 17.2% in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of revenues — were 9.6% compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels of 9.7%.



Operating margin in the quarter was 7.6%, up 220 bps from 5.4% year over year.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, EMCOR had cash and cash equivalents of $841 million compared with $789.8 million at 2023-end. Total long-term obligations totaled $640.5 million, up from the 2023-end level of $620.6 million.



In the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $132.3 million versus net cash used in operating activities of $84.6 million in the year-ago period.



The remaining performance obligations, or RPOs, at the first-quarter end, increased 16.5% to $9.18 billion year over year.

2024 Outlook Revised

The company now expects annual revenues between $14 billion and $14.5 billion compared with $13.5 billion and $14 billion expected earlier. In 2023, it reported $12.58 billion in annual revenues.



EPS is now expected to be within $15.50-$16.50 versus $14.00-$15.00 projected earlier and $13.31 reported in 2023.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

EMCOR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



