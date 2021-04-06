EMCOR (EME) Acquires DMG, Expands in North Texas Market

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has acquired a leading full-service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services, Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC (DMG). However, the terms of the transaction are not yet disclosed. With this buyout, EMCOR will be able to offer diverse clients with a wide range of innovative, value-added services in the Dallas and North Texas markets. Furthermore, DMG will be part of EMCOR’s Building Services segment.



Based in Dallas, TX, DMG provides single-source, energy-efficient installation, maintenance, and repair services for a wide array of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems across North Texas. It serves a variety of market sectors like commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, entertainment, retail and hospitality, along with municipal as well as federal governments.

Acquisition Broadens Footprint

EMCOR is keen on acquisition of assets and businesses. The company’s acquisition strategies are directed toward buying small private firms with proven management and expansion potential. EMCOR completed three acquisitions in 2020. During the period, it acquired a company that provides building automation and controls solutions within the Northeastern region of the United States, a full-service provider of mechanical services within the Washington, DC metro area, and another company that provides mobile mechanical services in the Southern region of the United States. The results of operations for all the three companies have been included within U.S. Building Services segment.



These buyouts strengthened its overall results by adding new markets, opportunities and capabilities. The company plans to acquire more such companies in the future.







Notably, shares of EMCOR have gained 13% over the past three months, almost in line with the industry’s 13.1% rally. The price performance was backed by a solid earnings surprise history. EMCOR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in seven of the trailing eight quarters. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 3.1% in the past 30 days. This positive trend signifies bullish analysts’ sentiments and justifies the company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating robust fundamentals and the expectation of outperformance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks in the broader Construction space include Gates Industrial Corporation PLC GTES, Primoris Services Corporation PRIM, and Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR.



Gates Industrial, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is expected to witness an earnings growth rate of 61.4% for 2021.



The Zacks Ranked #2 Primoris’ earnings are expected to grow 9.8% for 2021.



Altair Engineering, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, is expected to witness an earnings growth rate of 45.2% for 2021.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (GTES): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.