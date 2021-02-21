Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of March.

Emclaire Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Emclaire Financial has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of $26.695. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Emclaire Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Emclaire Financial paying out a modest 50% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:EMCF Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Emclaire Financial earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 7.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Emclaire Financial worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Emclaire Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Emclaire Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Emclaire Financial and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

