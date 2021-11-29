Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EMCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.3, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMCF was $29.3, representing a -19.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.40 and a 23.63% increase over the 52 week low of $23.70.

EMCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EMCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the emcf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

