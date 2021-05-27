Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EMCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.6, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMCF was $27.6, representing a -24.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.40 and a 43.38% increase over the 52 week low of $19.25.

EMCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EMCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76.

