Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EMCF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMCF was $27.77, representing a -15.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.75 and a 60.96% increase over the 52 week low of $17.25.

EMCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EMCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41.

