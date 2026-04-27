Markets

Embree Financial Purchased Shares Worth $13.1 Million in iShares' CORO. Is This ETF a Buy?

April 27, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Robert Izquierdo for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) by 415,137 shares.

The estimated transaction value was $13.12 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The position's quarter-end value rose by $13.39 million, which incorporates both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

  • This was a buy, lifting the CORO stake to 1.7% of Embree Financial Group's 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.
  • Top five holdings after the filing:
    • NASDAQ: QQQ: $58.44 million (6.9% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: SPY: $48.10 million (5.7% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: DYNF: $36.49 million (4.3% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: AAPL: $36.41 million (4.3% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: PVAL: $35.50 million (4.2% of AUM)
  • The transaction reflects a 1.55% change in 13F reportable AUM.

Company/ETF overview

MetricValue
Price (as of market close April 24, 2026)$34.48
Dividend yield2.37%
Expense ratio0.55%
AUM$3.02 billion

Company/ETF snapshot

  • CORO is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on international country rotation strategies.
  • It generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment returns associated with the ETF's performance.
  • The ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure with active country allocation.

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) is designed to provide investors with exposure to a dynamic portfolio of international equities, utilizing an active country rotation approach.

The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in portfolio construction and risk management to optimize country allocations based on macroeconomic and market factors. This strategy aims to deliver enhanced risk-adjusted returns for investors seeking to capitalize on shifting global opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

Chicago-based Embree Financial Group’s first-quarter purchase of additional shares in the CORO ETF suggests the advisory firm is bullish on the fund. Interestingly, other institutional investors, such as Kelly Financial Services and Triad Wealth Partners, also bought CORO in Q1.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is garnering institutional investor interest perhaps due to its excellent one-year performance of 43%. As an actively-managed fund, CORO seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation through its BlackRock team’s proprietary analysis of countries exhibiting strong economic momentum.

As of April 24, CORO had only 28 holdings, which include internationally-focused ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and individual stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The fund is heavily tilted towards the financial and technology sectors with nearly 44% of its holdings in these areas.

While its expense ratio is not cheap at 0.55%, the fund’s approach of rotating across international markets may appeal to active traders who seek the potential for outsized returns.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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