Embraer's Q3 Earnings Fall Year Over Year, Revenues Rise

Share price of Embraer S.A. EMBJ rose 4.1% to $64.58 on Nov. 5, following its third-quarter 2025 results.



The company reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), which deteriorated significantly from $1.20 per ADS registered in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 64 cents per ADS compared with 97 cents in the third quarter of 2024.

Embraer’s Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $2 billion, up 18.4% year over year, driven by higher revenues from all of ERJ’s business segments, especially Executive Aviation.

EMBJ’s Order & Delivery

Embraer delivered 62 jets in the quarter. It delivered 20 commercial and 41 executive (23 light and 18 midsize) jets compared with 16 commercial and 41 executive (22 light and 19 midsize) jets in the prior-year quarter.



The backlog at the end of the third quarter was $31.3 billion, higher than the previous quarter’s figure of $29.7 billion.

EMBJ’s Segmental Details

Executive Aviation: This segment recorded revenues worth $583 million, up 4% year over year. However, the gross margin decreased from 23.4% to 18.7% a year ago because of product mix, U.S. import tariffs and higher costs.



Defense & Security: This unit generated revenues of $278 million, which improved 27% year over year. The upside was due to higher KC-390 volumes and a one-off positive contract-related adjustment.



Commercial Aviation: This segment recorded revenues worth $618 million, up 31% year over year. This was due to better product mix and higher volumes and prices.



Services & Support: This segment recorded revenues worth $493 million, up 16% year over year, driven by higher volumes across all segments, particularly in Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation and the ramp-up of the OGMA GTF engine shop.



Others: This segment includes ERJ’s Agricultural Aviation, cyber division Tempest and other businesses. Revenues for this segment amounted to $32 million, up 150% year over year. This upside was driven by the inclusion of the reclassified landing gear division in early 2025.

Operational Highlights for EMBJ

Embraer’s operating income amounted to $159.6 million compared with $285.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.



The company posted an adjusted EBITDA of $236.3 million compared with $356.6 million a year ago.

Financial Update for EMBJ

As of Sept. 30, 2025, ERJ’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.67 billion compared with $2.23 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Its adjusted free cash outflow (without Eve) for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $300.3 million compared with $241.1 million in the prior-year period.



The net cash generated in operating activities amounted to $381.3 million against cash used $337 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Embraer’s 2025 Guidance

Embraer reiterated its guidance for 2025.



It continues to expect to deliver 77-85 commercial jets and 145-155 Executive Aviation jets.



ERJ still anticipates revenues to be in the range of $7.0-$7.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.44 billion, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Embraer still expects the adjusted EBIT margin to be between 7.5% and 8.3%.



Adjusted free cash flow is still projected to be $200 million or more.

EMBJ’s Zacks Rank

Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

