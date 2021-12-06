Companies

Embraer's Eve receives orders for 60 electric aircraft for Australia

Contributor
André Romani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders for 60 eVTOLs from two Australian companies.

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders for 60 eVTOLs from two Australian companies.

Embraer announced on Monday a partnership with Sydney Seaplanes, which will allow it to start implementing electric air taxi operations in the Greater Sydney region. The partnership includes an order of 50 eVTOLs to be delivered from 2026, it said.

On Saturday, Embraer said Australian helicopter operator Nautilus had ordered 10 units of Eve's eVTOLs to operate at Queensland's tourist attractions.

No amounts were disclosed for any of the transactions.

(Reporting by André Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com ; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular