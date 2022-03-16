Companies

Embraer's Eve gets order of up to 200 electric aircraft from Global Crossing

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Wednesday that its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft subsidiary Eve has signed a letter of intent with Global Crossing Airlines for the sale of up to 200 eVTOLs.

The potential sale was included in Eve's current order backlog of up to 1,785 aircraft, Embraer said in a securities filing, adding that deliveries are expected to start in 2026.

