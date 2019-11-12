Embraer's (ERJ) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Revenues Up

Embraer SA ERJ incurred third-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 26 cents per American Depository share (ADS), wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 9 cents.



Barring one-time items, the company incurred a GAAP loss of 42 cents.



Revenues



Embraer’s third-quarter revenues came in at $1,175.6 million, which increased 1.4% year over year.

Order and Delivery



Embraer delivered 44 jets in the reported quarter, up 12.8% year over year. The company delivered 17 commercial and 27 executive (15 light and 12 large) jets compared with 15 commercial and 24 executive (17 light and 7 large) jets in year-ago quarter.



Backlog at the end of the quarter was $16.2 billion compared with $13.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Operational Highlight



It posted quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $18.2 million compared with $113.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2019. Embraer expects to deliver 85-95 commercial jets to the Commercial Aviation segment along with 90-110 executive jets, two KC-390 aircraft. Also, the company now expects five Super Tucano deliveries.



Zacks Rank



Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



