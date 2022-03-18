Embraer's electric aircraft co Eve to get $30 mln from Spain's Acciona

Adds details, Acciona CEO quote

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Friday that Spain's Acciona SA ANA.MC will invest $30 million in its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve, which is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2022.

The investment will take place after Eve concludes its combination with Zanite Acquisition Company ZNTE.Ofor the listing, Embraer said in a securities filing, adding that Acciona's chairman and chief executive Jose Manuel Entrecanaleswill become one of Eve's seven board members.

"Whether we like it or not, the world's population is increasingly concentrating in larger cities... Urban air transport models such as the one proposed by Eve can be very useful when considering different sustainable mobility solutions," Entrecanales said in the filing.

Acciona is set to join a series of previously announced investors in Eve, such as fixed-wing operators Republic Airways and SkyWest Inc SKYW.O, lessors Azorra and Falko, investment bank Bradesco BBI, technology providers Rolls-Royce RR.L and Thales TCFP.PA, and defense industry firm BAE Systems BAES.L.

Eve had disclosed plans for the listing in December.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama)

