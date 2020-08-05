Embraer's commercial aviation revenue plummets by 82% on coronavirus pandemic

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer said on Wednesday that revenue at its commercial aviation segment, usually its largest and most profitable, had tumbled 82% to $109 million in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Embraer, like its larger planemaker rivals Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N, has seen demand tumble as the pandemic ground air travel to a halt. The company reported a net loss of $315 million in the quarter.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.