Embraer workers approve plan keep main Brazil plant open with pay cuts

Adds more details about pay cuts, working conditions

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SAand the union representing factory-line workers at its Brazilian plant said on Thursday they had approved a plan to keep the factory open, while slashing salaries and keeping some 1,000 employees working.

The metalworkers union in Sao Jose dos Campos, where Embraer's plant is located, had opposed both measures, but workers overwhelmingly approved them, with 92% voting in favor. Unions representing other Embraer workers had already approved a similar plan last week.

Salaries will be cut by up to 36%, the union said, although the Brazilian government is offering subsidies that will compensate for a portion of the pay cut. The measure will be in place for at least 60 days and no layoffs will take place during that time.

The 1,000 workers who will keep working in the factory will not have their salaries cut.

The Sao Jose dos Campos plant has some 16,000 workers overall and is currently operating only at essential levels.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul and Steve Orlofsky)

