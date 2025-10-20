Embraer Wins 20 E195-E2 Aircraft Supply Order From TrueNoord

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently secured an order from TrueNoord to supply 20 of its E195-E2 aircraft, with an option to deliver 20 more E195-E2 aircraft and up to 10 E175-E1 aircraft. The deliveries support TrueNoord’s mission to offer affordable, convenient travel, with the firm's order valued at approximately $1.8 billion at list prices.



The deal also signals strong market confidence, highlighting the momentum for next-generation small narrowbody aircraft and the rising demand for sustainable, right-sized planes.

What Makes the E195-E2 Aircraft an Ideal Choice?

Embraer’s E195-E2, the largest aircraft in the E-Jet E2 family, is designed for peak efficiency and high returns on busy routes. It achieves 29% lower fuel consumption than previous-generation E-Jets, accommodates up to 146 seats, and has a range of 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 km).



These standout features are clearly driving strong demand for the E195-E2, as reflected in the recent TrueNoord order and last month’s announcement of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft orders from Avelo Airlines.

Global Commercial Airspace Continues to Broaden

Rising air passenger traffic, fueled by increased air travel among passengers and executives, along with growing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is driving expansion in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus SE EADSY forecasts demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years for new passenger and freighter aircraft. This trend is expected to benefit fuel-efficient aircraft manufacturers such as Embraer.



Embraer delivered 46 new commercial aircraft during the first nine months of 2025. Its commercial aviation segment backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 billion.



Such a strong backlog not only reflects the consistent demand for ERJ’s aircraft from commercial airlines, like the latest one, but also strengthens the company’s revenue generation prospects.

Prospects for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other aerospace stocks that stand to benefit from the growing commercial aviation market are as follows:



Airbus SE: It is one of the forerunners in the global commercial aircraft space. As of September 2025, Airbus had delivered 507 commercial aircraft to 79 customers globally, with an order backlog of 8,754 aircraft as of June 2025.



The Boeing Company BA: The company has been a leading commercial aircraft manufacturer for decades, with more than 14,000 aircraft in operation worldwide. As of September 2025, it delivered 440 commercial aircraft and maintained a backlog of 5,987 aircraft, with its commercial airplanes segment holding a backlog valued at $522.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.

