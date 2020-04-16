Embraer union workers approve plan to cut salaries, keep main Brazil plant open

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - The union representing factory-line workers at planemaker Embraer's EMBR3.SA main Brazilian plant approved on Thursday a plan to keep the factory open, while slashing salaries and keeping some 1,000 employees working.

The plant, located in Sao Jose dos Campos, has some 16,000 workers overall and is currently operating only at essential levels.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.