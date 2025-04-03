Embraer to Supply C-390 Multi-Mission Military Aircraft to Sweden

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently received a contract from Sweden for the supply of its four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. Once delivered, this should boost ERJ’s defense unit revenues in the near future.

More About ERJ’s C-390 Aircraft

The latest generation of military multi-mission aircraft, the C-390 Millennium, offers high productivity and operational flexibility at a low cost on a single, distinctive, modern platform.



The C-390 Millennium, a medium-sized military transport aircraft, can carry a payload of more than 26 tons, greater than any other aircraft in its category. With a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%, it can undertake a variety of missions such as freight and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian activities. The aircraft can also be configured with air-to-air refueling equipment.



These attributes must have been attracting more customers, like Sweden, to select the C-390 as their multi-mission aircraft, ushering in contract flows for Embraer.

ERJ’s Growth Potential



Nations are strengthening their military capabilities in response to the expanding threat environment. As countries across the globe are striving to establish their aerial dominance, demand for military aircraft like C-390 is increasing manifold. This is likely to have led the Mordor Intelligence firm to predict that the military aviation market will witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the 2025-2030 period.



Such projections indicate significant growth opportunities for leading combat jet manufacturers like Embraer, whose aircraft, such as the P600 AEW&C and A-29 Super Tucano, are deployed in various high-profile military operations.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks



Other aerospace companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the military aviation market are listed below:



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: It is a leading provider of manned and unmanned air systems. It builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the E-2C Hawkeye 2000, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-5 Tiger Fighter Jet and many more.



Northrop has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 3% from the 2024 reported figure.



The Boeing Company BA: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of the most advanced aircraft in the combat market, which includes F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15EX, CH-47 Chinook, Chinook Block II, EA-18G Growler and a few more.



Boeing boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 25.7% from the 2024 reported figure.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company is among the leaders in the combat aircraft space, with its product portfolio constituting some of the most advanced military aircraft, such as the F-35 Lightning II, F-21, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a few more.



Lockheed boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 4.6% from the 2024 reported figure.

ERJ Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, Embraer shares have risen 35.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERJ’s Zacks Rank



Embraer currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.