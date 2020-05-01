Companies
Embraer suffered "pain" in preparing Boeing deal -commercial head

The head of the commercial aircraft unit of Embraer defended the benefits of a $4.2-billion tie-up abandoned by Boeing Co but said the Brazilian aerospace group was focusing on its future as a re-united company.

CEO John Slattery said Embraer had incurred "pain" and costs in separating jetliners from defence and business-jet activities in preparation for the merger, including a loss of deliveries in January, but declined to comment on arbitration now under way.

Speaking in a webinar hosted by Aviation Week, Slattery said he was convinced that the commercial aerospace partnership with Boeing would have provided "extraordinary benefits" to airline customers who had expressed disappointment at its collapse.

Boeing has said Embraer failed to honour its commitments.

