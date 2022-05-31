Embraer still working with 22 KC-390 orders from Brazil Air Force

Adds context, quotes

GAVIAO PEIXOTO, Brazil, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is still working with a figure of 22 orders from the Brazilian Air Force for the KC-390 aircraft, its head of Defense & Security said on Tuesday, after the country signaled it wanted to cut the orders to 15.

Jackson Schneider said during an event that the company was informed about the Air Force's desire to reduce orders, but that it was internally sticking with the previously agreed to figure.

This comes after the Air Force in November said it would unilaterally cut its original 28-aircraft order to 15, but then reached a deal with Embraer in February for 22 planes.

"We have a contract for 22 aircraft for the Brazilian Air Force. We had 28, but the Brazilian Air Force decided to reduce it, and they had the right to do it. ... We follow the rules," Schneider said.

"Today we have a 22-aircraft (order) and we are not doing any movement that can represent any losses for the company or for the shareholders," he added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)

