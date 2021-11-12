Companies

Embraer shares drop as Brazilian Air Force cuts KC-390 order

Contributors
Paula Arend Laier Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA fell by more than 8% on Friday after the Brazilian Air Force announced it would unilaterally cut to 15 aircraft its order for 28 KC-390 military cargo planes.

Adds Air Force comment, share price movement

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA fell by more than 8% on Friday after the Brazilian Air Force announced it would unilaterally cut to 15 aircraft its order for 28 KC-390 military cargo planes.

Embraer said it was studying legal action as it evaluate the impact the reduction could have on its business and results. The company is the world's third largest commercial jet maker.

The Air Force said it began negotiating with the company in April to reduce the quantity contracted in 2014 and Embraer had rejected the proposal.

The value of the contract in 2014 was 7.2 billion reais ($1.32 billion). The first aircraft was delivered to the Air Force in 2019 and the fourth last December.

Bradesco BBI analysts said in a note to clients that the cut was negative, but added nevertheless that "Embraer has successfully added new orders from Portugal and Hungary, confirming the interest of other countries in this aircraft."

Embraer was among the worst performers on the Ibovespa stock market, losing 8.4% in value before recovering in late afternoon to 21.80 reais a share, 5% down for the day.

($1 = 5.4592 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((paula.laier@thomsonreuters.com ; +55 11 5644 7764; Reuters Messaging: paula.laier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulalaier))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: AppLovin CFO Discusses Mobile App Landscape After Hot Quarter For APP Stock

    Seems like investors are loving the just-released quarterly results from April 2021 IPO AppLovin, with APP stock soaring to new highs after its Q3 report showed 90% revenue growth for the mobile app developer.

    6 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular