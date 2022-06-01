Embraer sees Services & Support unit reaching $2 bln in revenue by 2026

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is confident that its Services & Support unit will reach $2 billion in revenue by 2026 as it pursues merger and acquisitions opportunities, the head of the division said on Wednesday.

Services & Support accounted for 45% of Embraer's net revenue in the first quarter, but Johann Bordais said during a press event that a 20-25% range would be a "more normal" rate as the commercial aviation business recovers from the pandemic downturn.

