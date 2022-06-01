Companies

Embraer sees Services & Support unit reaching $2 bln in revenue by 2026

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is confident that its Services & Support unit will reach $2 billion in revenue by 2026 as it pursues merger and acquisitions opportunities, the head of the division said on Wednesday.

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is confident that its Services & Support unit will reach $2 billion in revenue by 2026 as it pursues merger and acquisitions opportunities, the head of the division said on Wednesday.

Services & Support accounted for 45% of Embraer's net revenue in the first quarter, but Johann Bordais said during a press event that a 20-25% range would be a "more normal" rate as the commercial aviation business recovers from the pandemic downturn.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular