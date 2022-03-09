Embraer sees no immediate concerns over titanium supply amid Ukraine conflict

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Wednesday it has no immediate concerns regarding the supply of titanium after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting it holds a strong inventory and has deals to get the material from other countries.

Embraer said in a securities filing it will continue to monitor its supply chain while seeking alternative sources, given Russia's position as a major titanium supplier. The company had already halted parts supplies and technical support services to customers in Russia and Belarus in light of the conflict and sanctions imposed on such countries.

Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday it had suspended buying titanium from Russia.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.