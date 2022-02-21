Markets
ERJ

Embraer Says Delivered 55 Jets In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, of which 16 were commercial aircraft and 39 were executive jets.

The Company delivered a total of 141 jets in 2021, comprised of 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets.

As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled 417.0 billion.

The company noted that the current backlog value already reflects the outcome of the negotiations with the Brazilian Air Force for the reduction from 28 to 22 the total number of KC-390 Millennium aircraft to be delivered under the terms of the amendments to the agreements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular