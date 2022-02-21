Embraer Says Delivered 55 Jets In Q4

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, of which 16 were commercial aircraft and 39 were executive jets.

The Company delivered a total of 141 jets in 2021, comprised of 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets.

As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled 417.0 billion.

The company noted that the current backlog value already reflects the outcome of the negotiations with the Brazilian Air Force for the reduction from 28 to 22 the total number of KC-390 Millennium aircraft to be delivered under the terms of the amendments to the agreements.

