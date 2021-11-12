Companies

Embraer says Brazil govt has cut value of KC-390 contracts by 25%

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday the Brazilian government has unilaterally cut by 25% the value of KC-390 military cargo aircraft contracts, according to a securities filing.

Embraer said it was evaluating a legal response and also the impact the reduction of the contract value could have on its business and results. The contract involves the delivery of 28 KC-390 planes.

