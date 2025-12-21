Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt (EMBJ) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 72.77

The average one-year price target for Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:EMBJ) has been revised to $72.77 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $65.71 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $58.53 to a high of $83.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.49% from the latest reported closing price of $63.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBJ is 0.36%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 103,742K shares. The put/call ratio of EMBJ is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 8,074K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBJ by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,883K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBJ by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941K shares , representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBJ by 48.36% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 4,577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing an increase of 26.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBJ by 58.11% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBJ by 67,586.17% over the last quarter.

