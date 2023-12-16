Embraer S.A. - ADR (ERJ) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 19.80

The average one-year price target for Embraer S.A. - ADR (NYSE:ERJ) has been revised to 19.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of 17.29 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.23 to a high of 21.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 19.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERJ is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 69,263K shares. The put/call ratio of ERJ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 17,880K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 35.43% over the last quarter.

Becker Capital Management holds 3,157K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,183K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 7.73% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,518K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing a decrease of 27.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 27.81% over the last quarter.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 2,429K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,050K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 74.24% over the last quarter.

Embraer Background Information

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services. It was founded in 1969 in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, where its headquarters are located.

