Embraer reports Q3 revenue $1.69B, consensus $1.59B

Reports Q3 order backlog of $22.7B. Adjusted EBIT reached $297.5M with a 17.6% margin in Q3.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ERJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.