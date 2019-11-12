Embraer reports Q3 loss, lowers dividend guidance as Boeing deal hits snags

Updates with details from release

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SAreported a third-quarter loss on Tuesday and signalled it may issue a smaller dividend to shareholders after it finalizes a $4.2 billion commercial passenger jet deal with Boeing BA.N, which faces regulatory hurdles.

Embraer said it now expects the dividend to range between $1.3-$1.6 billion, compared with previous guidance of $1.6-$1.7 billion, the company said in a securities filing.

Embraer has been trying to finalize the sale of 80% of its commercial jets division, its most profitable, to Boeing, as the U.S. planemaker readies itself to compete directly with Airbus on the market for planes with fewer than 150 seats.

But the deal has hit regulatory obstacles and led to significant expenses. Also on Tuesday, Embraer reported a third-quarter loss of $77.2 million, affected by costs related to the transaction with Boeing, which the company says is not expected to close earlier than March 2020.

The companies originally expected the deal to close by this year, but the proposal has faced significant antitrust scrutiny in Europe.

Embraer said deal costs came in at $34.8 million for the quarter.

The company said it expects negative cash flow of between $100 and $300 million in 2019.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.