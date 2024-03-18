Embraer Reports 2023 Results; Issues 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) said, in 2023, the company reported adjusted EBIT of $350.0 million, with adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins of 6.6% and 10.7%, meeting guidance for the year driven by volume, enterprise and tax efficiencies. Revenues totaled $5.27 billion in 2023. In 2023, the company delivered a total of 181 jets.

Adjusted EBIT was $181.7 million in fourth quarter, with adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins of 9.2% and 12.8%, respectively. Revenues totaled $1.98 billion in fourth quarter. Embraer delivered 75 jets in its fourth quarter.

For 2024, the company targets: total company revenues in a $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%.

