Embraer Q1 Net Income Rises; Reiterates 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. reported first quarter net income to shareholders of $73.4 million compared to $28.7 million, prior year. Net income per ADS was $0.3997, compared to $0.1563. Adjusted net loss was $73.6 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $12.8 million a year ago. Consolidated revenue was $1.10 billion, a 23% increase from a year ago.

For 2025, from an operations point of view, Embraer reiterated the estimates for Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155. From a financial point of view, the company forecasts revenues in the $7.0 to $7.5 billion range, and adjusted EBIT margin between 7.5% and 8.3%.

