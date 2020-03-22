Companies

Embraer puts Brazil-based workers on furlough to protect them from coronavirus

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian planemaker Embraer is putting all its Brazil-based employees who cannot work remotely on paid leave until March 31, the company said on Sunday, adding that only "a few essential operations" will be maintained.

The measures are being taken to protect staff from coronavirus, and cover all units in Brazil, Embraer said in a statement. The decision was taken on Sunday.

The world's number three planemaker also said it will make a decision shortly on whether to implement similar measures in other countries it operates in.

The company will work with local government and trade unions in the coming days to decide on the next best steps to "protect employees ... and, at the same time, protect our business in a way that everyone suffers the least impact possible," it said.

