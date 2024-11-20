Embraer price target raised to $45 from $40 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Embraer (ERJ) to $45 from $40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 earnings and the company’s investor day “served as a reminder to investors of the company’s strong operating performance and ongoing momentum,” says the analyst, who continues to view Embraer’s growth story positively.
