Embraer price target raised to $44 from $42 at Goldman Sachs

November 08, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak raised the firm’s price target on Embraer (ERJ) to $44 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 operating results were solid with revenue and EBITDA ahead of consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Embraer has a dominant position in the regional jet market where demand remains strong, which is a good position in the business jet market where supply-demand remains tight, the firm added.

