Embraer posts $77.2 mln loss affected by Boeing deal costs

Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported a third-quarter loss of $77.2 million on Tuesday affected by costs related to finalizing a $4.2 billion commercial passenger jets deal with Boeing which is expected to close by "early 2020."

Embraer said deal costs came in at $34.8 million for the quarter.

The company also revised guidance on a special dividend for shareholders that will be paid after the deal closes to $1.3-1.6 billion, compared to a previous estimate of $1.3-1.7 billion.

